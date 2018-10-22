Google Assistant can now answer Airtel's customer care-related queries

Bharti Airtel has collaborated with Google to simplify its customer service experience by integrating its customer care with the Artificial Intelligence-powered Google Assistant.

Sarang Kanade, Director, Customer Experience & Retail, Bharti Airtel said: "As part of our digital transformation journey, this is another yet innovation to empower our customers. With smartphones fast becoming the norm for every Indian, this will make digital self-care much more interactive and step up the customer experience. We will continue to bring more such exciting solutions for 'Digital India'."

The new initiative is a part of Project Next - which is aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points, however initially it will be available in English but going forward, the telco will roll it out in multiple regional languages to help deliver an even more personalized experience to millions of Indians and encourage them to get online.

Similarly, Airtel will continue to track what questions customer are asking and enable responses to them via Google Assistant, thus improving the flexibility and robustness of the Airtel voice Action.

The telco plans to launch several exciting digital innovations to step change the simplicity and interactivity of its customer experience.

How it works:

1. Android Users - Long press the Home Button to launch Assistant. iOS Users - Ensure you have downloaded Google Assistant on your phone.

2. Speak into Assistant - "Talk to Airtel", "Ask Airtel" or "Get Airtel". Airtel assistant will open within Google Assistant.

3. To get your account details, for the first time, the Airtel assistant will ask to link your Airtel account with Google.

4. If you click yes, you will be asked to enter your Mobile number, accept the Terms of Service. Once you accept the Terms of service, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP to complete linking your account.

5. Get Started. Start asking your Airtel account related questions