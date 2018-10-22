Bharti Airtel launches new plan offering 1.4 GB data for 75 days

Bharti Airtel has launched new plans for its prepaid customers in which the company is providing 1.4GB data per day over 75 days.

The new plan is priced at Rs 419 in which users will get unlimited local, outgoing calls without FUP, free roaming, and 100 daily SMS, Telecomtalk reported.

The other two plans start with Rs 399 and Rs 448, also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS daily but for 70 days and 82 days.

According to the report, others plan that offers 1.4GB daily data benefit includes 199, Rs 219, Rs 399, Rs 448 and Rs 509.

All these plans offer unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day. However, the validity of these differs.

Meanwhile, the telco has launched another plan of Rs 195 in which users will get 35 GB data, unlimited voice calls for both local and national calls including roaming and without any FUP limitations, for 28 days.

However, the plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

The telco has rolled out this pack to compete against Vodafone and Reliance Jio's plan as both service providers are already offering plans at Rs. 198 and Rs. 199 respectively.

To recall, Bharti Airtel announced its partnership with NDTV to launch NDTV Hop for world's first LIVE channel for smartphones available entirely in portrait (vertical) mode with exclusive content for Airtel TV users.

NDTV HOP will offer users instant access to digital content covering the latest from News, Bollywood, Auto, Technology, Pop-Culture, Online Deals, Fashion and much more, a statement issued by the telecom service provider.