Bharti Airtel launches Rs 195 plan, offers 35 GB data for 28 days

As we all that almost all telecom players are coming up with tariff plan on a daily basis to retain users and now Sunil- Mittal led Bharti Airtel has come up with a new offer in which the company is providing 35 GB 4G data for 28 days.

The new plan is priced at Rs 195 in which users will get unlimited voice calls for both local and national calls including roaming and without any FUP limitations. However the plan does not offer 100 SMS per day, Telecomtalk reported.

However, there is a catch as the plan is available to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.

The telco has rolled out this pack to compete against Vodafone and Jio's existing plan as both service providers are already offering plans at Rs. 198 and Rs. 199 respectively.

For those who are not aware, Airtel has also joined hands with the ZEE5 app, Netflix and Flipkart. Under which mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs 1500 at no extra charge while existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift and will receive a credit of Rs 1500 in their Netflix account.

Secondly, all Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers with monthly ARPU commitment of Rs 199 and above will get complimentary access to premium ZEE5 content including original series and movies.

This benefit can be accessed by eligible #AirtelThanks customers via Airtel TV app. Lastly, the company has tied up with e-commerce player Flipkart under which Prepaid customers will get special benefits of up to Rs. 4500 plus 100 GB bonus data on all Flipkart exclusive smartphones as part of #AirtelThanks.