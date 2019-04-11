Airtel selects Ericsson to expand VoLTE services in India News oi-Priyanka Dua India is expected to have more than 780 million VoLTE subscriptions by 2023.

Sunil Mittal -led Bharti Airtel has selected Ericsson solution, to expand its VoLTE services in India.

According to a company, this solution will enable high-definition voice (HD voice) and provides modern communication services experiences across many types of devices, over LTE, Wi-Fi, and future 5G access.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, says: "We remain committed to building a state-of-the-art future-ready network as part of our network transformation program - Project Leap - and deliver a best-in-class digital experience to our smartphone customers. This partnership with Ericsson will allow us to rapidly increase VoLTE capacity to serve our growing traffic, and make our network prepared to easily introduce new communication services today and in 5G."

As per the Ericsson Mobility Report, June 2018 edition, India is expected to have more than 780 million VoLTE subscriptions by 2023.

"We are delighted to support Airtel by delivering our Ericsson Cloud VoLTE solution, which will provide them with a high-quality, modern, cloud-based solution for today's and tomorrow's communication service needs. We start today with expanding HD voice over LTE services across India, which will establish a platform to easily introduce new innovative services in the future," Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson said.

Ericsson also said that the solution includes a complete virtual IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and supporting nodes to add VoLTE service to an existing LTE data network, and serves as a foundation to evolve and expand voice and other communication services.