Airtel To Drive Revenue Growth Thanks To IPL Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

The broadband sector is doing really well due to Covid-19 as most people are buying or upgrading plans. The pandemic has actually helped the sector as the consumption has been increased for wired and mobile data.

Similarly, Airtel has added the highest number of customers during July and September in its broadband space and is expected to see the same growth in the coming days as demand for FTTH connection has increased, say analysts.

The telecom operator that offers broadband and digital services has managed to achieve this growth due to new plans for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company has recently launched a plan in the broadband segment that is priced at Rs. 499, where it is offering data up to 3300GB, unlimited calling, and speed up to 40 Mbps. This plan ships access to Airtel Xstream, Wynk, Voot, Ultra, Eros Now, and more.

"Airtel seems to be on track to exceed our 2QFY21 mobile broadband subscriber addition estimate of 8 million. Over the last year, Airtel has seen 26 percent growth compared with VIL's 4 percent," BNP Paribas said after analyzing the regulator data. Additionally, the company's broadband and digital TV users base have increased to 2.6 million and 17.4 million.

Meanwhile, the company has tied up with Amazon Fire TV to offer the app content on the stick. Customers need to go to the Fire TV store and to look for the Airtel Xstream app. The application will start work with the game controller and you need to install the app by tapping on the Get button. Airtel is also sending messages to its customers and promoting its partnership with Amazon Fire TV. Notably, the company is offering this service to XstreamFiber and Xstream Box users.

Best Mobiles in India