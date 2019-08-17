Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel To Launch New Plans For Postpaid Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

After revamping its 'Airtel Thanks' program, Sunil Mittal-led Airtel is now planning to launch the ' Airtel Black' package to offer premium bundled features. The new package will focus on providing benefits to its high-end customers.

The 'Airtel Black' will be available to customers with Rs. 999 plan and above, and will offer benefits such as discounts on consumer brands, health insurance, bundled apps, and international roaming, reports ET.

According to the report, this package will help Airtel in boosting its postpaid business and pushing lower tier of Airtel Thanks users to more premium bundled offer At present Airtel offers four postpaid plans at a starting price of Rs. 499 month where it is providing 75GB, unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Also three months of free access to Netflix, one year of Amazon Prime, among other rewards.

The Rs. 749 plan offers 3G/4G Data with rollover, unlimited local/STD, roaming calls. While the Rs. 999 plan provides 150GB of 3G/4G data, unlimited local/STD and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. And handset protection subscription comes free with this pack.

The Airtel Rs.1599 postpaid plan is for customers who use more 4G data. There is no data limit in this plan. Users can enjoy unlimited data benefit, local/STD calls and 100 SMS messages per day. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Airtel TV Premium, and handset protection subscriptions come free with the plan.



There is no doubt that postpaid users are the key revenue source for the telcos. And, Airtel is now planning to increase its average revenue per user of Rs 129 which is higher than Reliance Jio's figure of Rs 122 and Vodafone Idea's ARPU of Rs 108. So we believe Airtel Black will give a tough competition to 'Jio Postpaid Plus' program.

