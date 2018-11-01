ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Airtel tops download speeds, despite Jio's 4G dominance: Opensignal

The report was compiled after analyzing more than 10.5 billion measurements from 1.7 million devices in the 90 days from 01 June 2018.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    According to Open Signal's latest Mobile Network Experience Report, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio swept the board in the 4G availability analysis in all 22 telecoms circles.

    Airtel tops download speeds, despite Jio's 4G dominance: Opensignal

    The operator scored over 95 percent in 4G Availability measurements in all regions, and topped 97 percent in 10 of them, including the Kolkata metro circle.

    Bharti Airtel dominated download speed experience regional in 16 circles and drawing in two others.

    Airtel's highest score was in Orissa where its average speed at 9.9 Mbps, the report added. Vodafone won the crown in Gujarat and Jio came top in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Uttar Pradesh (East), however, Jio drew with Idea in Uttar Pradesh (West).

    The report was compiled after analyzing more than 10.5 billion measurements from 1.7 million devices in the 90 days from 01 June 2018.

    The report said Airtel's 4G customers clocked an average download speed of 9.96 Mbps followed by Vodafone where customers received an average download speed of 6.59 Mbps and Idea Cellular customers received a speed of 6.29 Mbps.

    However, Jio customers got an average download speed of 5.47 Mbps.

    On the other hand, Idea won upload speed experience category fairly comfortably, scoring an average speed of 2.9 Mbps. Closest rival Vodafone was over half-a-megabit behind, while the others were all under the 2 Mbps mark in measurements.

    Opensignal said while Jio won overall latency experience, Sunil Mittal-led Airtel came top in 4G latency table, whereas Vodafone led in 3G latency analysis.

    In 4G latency analysis, there was a very tight grouping at the top with less than 4ms separating Airtel, Jio and Vodafone's scores - although Airtel has managed to edge ahead of Vodafone, who came top in this category six months ago.

    However Vodafone's 3G latency score was over 20ms better than Airtel's - and it was this difference which saw Airtel sink to third place in our overall Latency Experience table, the report added.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 1, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue