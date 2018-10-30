We still lag behind in fixed-line broadband, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani today said that Jio is determined to move India to among the top 3 in fixed-line broadband.

While India has pole-vaulted into global leadership in the mobile broadband space... we still lag behind in fixed-line broadband.

He said "India is ranked quite low at 134th in the global ranking for fixed broadband and Jio is determined to move India to among the top 3 in fixed-line broadband.

"In just 24 months, India has taken a leadership position from being 155th in wireless broadband technology adoption - and the impact of this unprecedented growth can be seen across all digital domains," he said.

Mobile computing as a catalyst is driving massive data consumption - and this has given young Indians a fertile ground for disruptive ideas, Ambani further said.

Speaking at the 24th MobiCom conference, Ambani said Today our GDP is nearing $3 trillion, and India is well on its way to becoming one of the three richest countries in the world.

"The fourth industrial revolution is now upon us. It is marked by a fusion of technologies straddling the physical, digital and biological worlds," Ambani added. "I can say with full confidence that India has a chance of not just participating in the fourth industrial revolution, but also leading it."

This is possible because the India of today is remarkably different from the India of yesterday. India's vast tech-savvy young population is its key strength. Just imagine the kind of connected intelligence India can create if the power of billion-plus minds is combined!."