Airtel upgrades AP, Telangana 4G networks leveraging 900 MHz

To enhance network experience for its smartphone customers, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has upgraded its 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with the deployment of LTE 900 technology.

With the rollout of 4G in the superior 900 Mhz spectrum band, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana's fastest mobile network will get additional high-speed data capacity to serve its customers.

"Our endeavor is to deliver best-in-class network experience to our customers. The deployment of LTE 900 will further boost Airtel 4G coverage, particularly inside homes and buildings. Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy a seamless high-speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network. We will continue to invest aggressively in the deployment of the latest network technologies to delight our customers," Avneet Puri, CEO - Andhra Pradesh, Bharti Airtel.

According to Airtel, its smartphone customers will enjoy improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices, and malls. It will also result in wider availability of Airtel 4G across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Airtel uses a solid spectrum bank - 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) to offer world-class 4G services to customers.

In addition, Airtel has deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced, and Carrier Aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage.

Meanwhile, Airtel announced the launch of its 4G services in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Airtel 4G services will be available in Port Blair, to begin with, and will be gradually expanded to other parts of the islands. Customers can upgrade to 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of exciting Prepaid and Postpaid plans that come with premium bundled content like Netflix, Amazon, and Zee5. Airtel 4G will be available to customers across a range of smart devices including mobile phones, dongles, and 4G hotspots.

Airtel was the first private service provider to introduce the islands to mobile services in 2005. It also launched India's first 4G network in 2012 in Kolkata.

The 4G rollout is part of Project Leap - Airtel's nationwide network transformation program.