    Airtel Urges All Telcos To Offer Intra-Circle Roaming For Better Network

    By
    |

    Airtel has requested to all operators (Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL) to offer intra-circle roaming so that users will get connectivity in all cities. This development comes after all state governments have asked people to stay home for their safety, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    "This will be particularly relevant, where a site is shut or where the TSP is not able to manage the uptime, so that, we can collectively ensure that the services are not interrupted," Airtel mentioned this in a letter to all telcos, the telecom department, and TRAI.

    It is worth mentioning that the intra-circle roaming facility will improve the network, where the site is not working properly. This will help operators to offer network so that people can make and receive calls. Airtel also said that it has earlier issued by the telecom ministry, and this procedure will be made as per standard Operating Procedure (SOP-17) norms.

    Meanwhile, Randeep Sekhon, Airtel CTO intimated that the company is prepared to offer good services at this hour to support the work from home, and it is in touch with the government and all enterprises. For the unaware, the company is offering five broadband plans to its customers, which start from Rs. 799 and goes up to Rs. 3,999.

    On the other hand, reports claim that the telecom operators are going to lose two million subscribers in March, as people are asked to avoid gathering at shops. So, stores will remain empty, and operators are likely to lose new users. In fact, an analyst close to the development said that this will affect the business of telecom operators by 30 to 40 percent. The telecom operators have lost millions of customers due to free calling and cheap data prices introduced by Reliance Jio. However, TRAI is in a procedure to come up with floor pricing which will set minimum pricing for calls and data.

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:37 [IST]
