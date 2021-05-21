Airtel Urges Customers To Stay Vigilant Of Digital Payments Frauds News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has asked its 321 million customers to remain vigilant of online frauds. The telecom operator shared that cyber frauds have been increased during the second wave of COVID 19. Airtel said that customers should install apps, which can track the activities on smartphones.

Airtel also shared an e-mail with its customers and informed them about cyber frauds related to digital payments. "With the growing second wave of the pandemic and lockdowns in various parts of the country, there has been a massive increase in online transactions. Unfortunately, there has also been a corresponding increase in cyber fraud," said Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal.

He said Airtel is not selling any VIP numbers on the phone and will never ask its users to install any application. He states in case users are receiving such calls, then they should call 121 to confirm the same.

Vittal shared that fraudsters can ask users to install the Airtel Quick Support app from the Play Store, then they will be redirected to TeamViewer Quick Support App.

"The TeamViewer Quick Support app allows the fraudster to remotely take over the device and accounts associated with the device. And so, if the customer does install it, they allow the fraudster into all their accounts connected to the device," Vittal further added.

COVID 19 Second Wave Affected Airtel Business

Apart from securing customers from online frauds, Airtel announced that the second wave of COVID 19 has affected its business on a large scale. Vittal said that Airtel is facing financial pressures as migrants are going back to their villages. He added that several users have started using only one SIM in the family.

In addition, Airtel expects that the Department of Telecommunication should delay the 5G auction from December to the next year as COVID 19 hit the entire economy.

It is worth noting that the second wave of COVID 19 has actually affected the entire telecom industry. Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea are spending a lot on the newly launched offers or benefits.

These benefits might affect the revenue of the companies; however, it seems that the situation might improve in the coming months, similarly, telcos recovered last year in June after the first wave of the coronavirus.

Best Mobiles in India