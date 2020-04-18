Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, And Reliance Jio Extend Validity Of Prepaid Plans Until May 3 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Private telecom players such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have extended the validity of their prepaid plans until May 3, 2020. This development comes after TRAI asked operators to extend the benefits until the lockdown lifts. Besides, TRAI wants them to submit details of all customers who are getting these benefits.

Vodafone-Idea has announced that this extension will help feature phone users to receive calls until May 3. Also, this facility has been credited to all customers' accounts.

Airtel has also extended the benefits and said, "Keeping in mind their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts until May 3, 2020. All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted."

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have announced these benefits. However, both operators haven't shared any information on free talk time this time. Similarly, Reliance Jio has confirmed that it will also offer free incoming calls to its customers. Jio intimated that this will help all low-income users and those who are not able to recharge during the lockdown.

Airtel Partners With AI Startup Vahan To Support Customers

Airtel has also joined hands with AI startup Vahan to support its customers so that they can get jobs, shelter, and healthcare facilities. Under this partnership, the telco will send messages to all workers on its database. Then, Vahan will offer relief to those workers.

Airtel said, "Once the receiver clicks the link, Vahan will use its advanced Artificial Intelligence solution inside messaging apps such as Whatsapp to connect the user with the nearest relief providers. Vahan has already created a resource pool of 1000+ help groups, NGOs who are working actively to help citizens."

Best Mobiles in India