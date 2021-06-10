Airtel, Vodafone-Idea Warn Users To Avoid Fraud KYC Messages News oi-Priyanka Dua

Online scams have increased ever since more people started using digital platforms to make payments due to the COVID-19 crisis. This is why telecom operators, including Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, are sending warning messages to their customers so that they can avoid all online frauds.

Notably, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea users have been getting spam messages, which ask them to verify the Know Your Customer (KYC) details. In fact, users are getting messages along with a phone number on which they have to call to verify their numbers and details.

This scam comes into the limelight when several users start posting on social media platforms, especially Twitter. However, users can identify these messages easily as they are coming from different numbers. Besides, users will find several spelling mistakes in the scam messages.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India And Telcos Are Sending Messages To Customers

With an aim to aware users of the scam, all telcos and telecom regulators TRAI are sending messages to users.

"Airtel never asks you to share your eKYC details/ Aadhaar number, download any app, call from any mobile number for verification of your Airtel number, or any SMS that your SIM has expired. Please stay alert of such calls/ SMS as these can result in financial frauds," reads Airtel's message.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India informed users it does not approve any order for installing towers in the country. So, if users are getting messages to sign any letter to install towers, they should not reveal their information.

Recently, TRAI said that Vodafone-Idea does not call its users to make technical upgrades to their mobiles. The telecom regulator TRAI also said that none of the operator is sending messages to their users to upgrade their mobile devices.

Last month, Airtel issued a letter to its users about the fraud message, which asked them to upgrade KYC via Airtel QuickSupport App from Google Play Store, which will allow scammers to access the device. Hence, we suggest that if any one of you is getting a message to verify your KYC, then please delete it immediately.

