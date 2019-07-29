ENGLISH

    Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone Offers Free Data And Call Benefits

    By
    |

    Vodafone Idea is now offering special voice and data benefits to its10 lakh in Assam. And as a part of its relief measures the company has already credited the free data benefit of 100MB to 5GB and free validity to make calls on customer's account.

    Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone Offers Free Data And Call Benefits

     

    This will help people access critical services like easy digital money transaction, emergency services, social media for communicating and finding their missing relatives/friends, etc, the telco informed.

    We hope our free data and call offer with extra validity will enable our customers to reach out to their loved ones during this crisis," Mohit Narru, Business Head of Assam & North East, Vodafone Idea said.

    Vodafone Idea teams touched more than 3,000 lives by ensuring easy availability of daily requirements such as food and water to flood victims at the relief camps and are working towards restoring connectivity across 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

    Airtel Also Offers Free Calling, Data Benefits

    Assam Floods: Airtel, Vodafone Offers Free Data And Call Benefits

    Meanwhile Sunil Mittal -led Bharti Airtel has also announced that it is helping its customers by offering free calling and data benefits in 30 districts across the state.

    Airtel mobile customers in the affected districts will get a free credit of talk time along with 100MB to 5GB data in their accounts with extended validity to ensure that they remain connected with their loved ones and can stay online. For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended.

     

    "We have taken this initiative to support the efforts of the government and the administration and ensure that citizens continue to stay connected in the time of this natural calamity," Sovan Mukherjee, COO - North East & Assam, Bharti Airtel said.

    Airtel's network teams are working overtime to ensure that the network connectivity is normal across flood-affected areas as telecom is a major lifeline for millions of customers.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 23:16 [IST]
