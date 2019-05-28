ENGLISH

    Vodafone Idea Now Offers Faster 4G Services In Punjab: Here's How

    Vodafone Idea's 4G coverage has increased to cover over 90 percent of the population across 24 Districts with 227 Towns and 10,162 villages in Punjab.

    By
    |

    Vodafone Idea has consolidated its radio network integration in Punjab service area making it the first ten circles to complete integration in the network.

    4G services enhanced for both Vodafone and Idea customers in cities including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Moga, Hoshiarpur, etc.

    Sudhir Pradhan, Business Head - Punjab, J&K and Himachal Pradesh, Vodafone Idea Ltd., "The successful consolidation of the network in Punjab circle will enable nearly 11 million customers of Vodafone Idea to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G & 4G. We are deploying new age technologies to enhance the customer experience as we are building a robust, future-ready network in Punjab."

    Post integration, Vodafone Idea's 4G coverage has increased to cover over 90 percent of the population across 24 Districts with 227 Towns and 10,162 villages in Punjab.

    The operator is also deploying new technologies such as Massive MIMO, Small Cells, and TDD to increase coverage and network capacity in the region.

    In other circles, network integration is taking place on a cluster-by-cluster basis and the subscribers of both Idea and Vodafone brands are gradually moving to a much larger and better network experience. Post integration, customers are enjoying high-speed 4G services with faster connectivity.

    Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, "With meticulous pre-merger planning and rigorous post-merger execution, we have ensured that our customers remain confidently connected and enjoy uninterrupted services even as we integrate and optimize our network in a phased manner across circles. We have partnered the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers to bring the best network experience for our customers."

     

    Further, war rooms have been set-up at national and circle levels to monitor and manage network performance on a real-time basis led by Vodafone Idea's 24/7 functioning world-class SNOC in Pune. The company has undertaken special measures to avoid customer inconvenience with shifting, movement, and deployment of equipment during the integration process.

    Read More About: vodafone idea 4g internet
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
