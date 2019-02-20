Vodafone Idea now offers faster 4G services in AP, Telangana News oi-Priyanka Dua 4G services enhanced for both Vodafone and Idea customers in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Tirupati, Kakinada, Warangal.

India's largest telecom service provider Vodafone Idea has completed the consolidation of its radio network in AP & Telangana.

With this AP & Telangana are amongst the first eight circles to complete integration in the world's largest network integration exercise which is currently underway in India. The AP&T circle integration which started in the month of December '18 was completed within a very short span of just two months.

The consolidation of the network in AP and Telangana circle will enable over 2 crore customers of Vodafone and Idea to enjoy a unified network experience on 2G, 3G, and 4G. We are deploying new-age technologies to enhance the customer experience as we build a robust, future-ready network in AP & Telangana," said Puneet Krishnan, Business Head at Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea coverage is now available across 391 Towns and 19,700 villages in AP & Telangana covering 92.5 percent area.

In other circles, network integration is taking place on a cluster-by-cluster basis and the subscribers of both Idea and Vodafone brands are gradually moving to a much larger and better network experience. Post-integration customer enjoying high-speed 4G services with faster connectivity.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, "With meticulous pre-merger planning and rigorous post-merger execution, we have ensured that our customers remain confidently connected and enjoy uninterrupted services even as we integrate and optimize our network in a phased manner across circles. We have partnered the best of global vendors and equipment suppliers to bring the best network experience for our customers."

Highlights

World's largest network integration underway in India; AP & Telangana becomes one of the first circles to complete full network integration.

Multi-level war rooms set-up to ensure Customers Enjoy Uninterrupted Service.

Highest spectrum Availability, strongest in the market to provide Best in class 4G experience.