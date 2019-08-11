ENGLISH

    Kerala Flood: Airtel, Vodafone, Vodafone Idea Offer Free Calls, Data Benefits To Users

    By
    |

    As many as 60 people have died in Kerala flood, several telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone and BSNL are providing free services to their customers in the affected areas.

    Kerala Flood: Airtel, Vodafone, Vodafone Idea Offer Free Calls

     

    Here Are The Details:

    Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has announced that all its customers in affected areas will get free talk time and SMS along with data benefits credited to their respective accounts. Also, the validity of prepaid customers for outgoing calls and all other services, and bill payments dates for postpaid customers have been extended to August 16, 2019.

    Not only this, but Airtel has also set up special toll-free helpline 1948 to help in locating missing persons. Besides, the networks teams of airtel are working on mobile sites in the affected areas.

    On the other hand, Vodafone Idea has announced 'Talk Time' credit of up to Rs. 10 to prepaid customers. To activate this credit, Vodafone customers need to dial *130# and Idea customers can dial *150*150#. Additionally, 1 GB of mobile data is being auto-credited free of cost to all Vodafone Idea users in Kerala.

    Furthermore, Vodafone Idea has also given an extension on bill payment dates.

    While State-run telecom operator BSNL is providing free calls on the same network and 20 minutes free from BSNL Mobile to other operator Mobile numbers.

    Also, SMS and 1GB data for free in the flood-affected districts/areas of these states for seven days. Lastly, Reliance Jio has extended unlimited calls and data benefits for seven days, report Telecomtalk.

    Our Thoughts

    Both Airtel and Vodafone had earlier announced benefits for customers in flood-hit Assam and Vadodara. So this seems a good move by the operators as they are providing help and assistance to the affected people in this hour of need.

    airtel vodafone idea reliance jio
    Sunday, August 11, 2019, 23:54 [IST]
