Vadodara Floods: Airtel, Vodafone Offers Free Calling And Data Benefits News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced free voice calling and data benefits for all its customers residing in Vadodara, Gujarat, which has seen heavy rainfall and flooding.

The operator will allow customers in the region to get free talk time credit and data benefit of 100MB in their accounts along with an extended SIM validity. For Postpaid customers the bill payment dates have been extended.

In addition to this, Airtel's network teams in the region are working overtime to ensure that the network connectivity is normal across affected areas, the operator said.

Furthermore, the benefits will be auto-credited to the accounts of the mobile users and customers will be updated via an SMS notification so they can make the most of the additional benefits. Customers can enjoy the free talk time credit to make free Airtel-to-Airtel calls.

"This initiative is a step in this direction with which we want to ensure that our customers can easily stay connected at all times given that the mobile phone is an important lifeline for millions especially at this time," Navneet Sharma, COO - Gujarat, Bharti Airtel said.

Vodafone Also Offers Unlimited Calling, Data Benefits

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has also announced that prepaid customers who have exhausted their pack validity and have been unable to recharge, will get an additional two days validity.

Vodafone Idea customers who are not on an unlimited plan/pack will be given 100 MB data so that they can continue to stay connected.

The company has also announced that it will not bar postpaid customers whose due date is reached, by extending the date for three more days.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. is the largest mobile operator in Gujarat with over 31 million customers.

Both Airtel and Vodafone had earlier announced benefits for customers in flood-hit Assam. This seems a good move by the operators as people need help.

