Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vi Vs BSNL Prepaid Plan: Which One's The Is Best? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are leading the telecom sector, as all are offering several benefits with their prepaid plans. The three major telecom private players are also offering unlimited calling, data-only pack, smart recharge, and international roaming packs. Besides, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are providing a common plan of Rs. 199. So, let's have a look at the details of the same plan along with the validity.

Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vi: Check Details

Let's start with the Airtel plan of Rs. 199, where users get 1GB data per day for 100 messages 24 days. It includes Amazon Prime subscription, free access to hello tunes, Xstream and Wynk Music. Besides, users get Airtel Xstream benefit of 350 channels, shows, live shows for free.

Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 199 is offering 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days, which means the user gets 42GB of data in total. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages, JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud.

Coming to the Vi plan of Rs. 199, where users unlimited calling, STD, roaming, and 100 messages per day. This pack also ships 1GB of data per day for 24 days, which means 24GB of data for the same period. The additional benefits include access to Vi Movies and TV app, where users get access to original series, movies, news, and more. Surprisingly, the BSNL is also offering the plan of Rs. 199. This plan is offering 2GB of data daily and unlimited calling for 30 days.

It is worth noting that both Airtel and Vi are offering only 1GB of data, which is lesser than Reliance Jio and BSNL. On the other hand, both all operators are offering unlimited calling with their plans, which means there is no limit on the calling. Also, the state-run telecom operator is providing 2GB data per day for 30 days, which means users are getting 60GB data for the entire month.

Notably, all telecom operators are quite active and keep launching or revising their plans regularly. But, still, we suggest you choose the Reliance Jio pack of Rs. 199 as it is offering data, unlimited calling, and access to its apps.

