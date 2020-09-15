Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vodafone-Idea: Which Work From Home Plan Is The best? News oi-Priyanka Dua

The work from home culture has become the new normal in the country due to the ongoing pandemic. In fact, all teachers are taking online classes and employees are working from home. However, this culture has increased the consumption of the internet in the country and telecom players have introduced several plans to offer internet services in the country. Recently, Vodafone-Idea has also launched a plan under Rs. 400. So, in that way, we will compare plans from all telecom players (Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and Reliance Jio).

Airtel Work From Home Recharge Pack Under Rs. 400: Details

Under this plan, Airtel is offering 2GB data per day for 28 days. This means Airtel is offering 56GB data for the entire period. This plan is also providing 100 messages per day, which means that this pack comes with bundle offers. It includes Amazon Prime access for 28 days along with Xstream premium and Wynk Music. This plan is available at Rs. 349.

Reliance Jio Work From Pack Under Rs. 400: Details

Similarly, Reliance Jio is providing a plan of Rs. 349, where it is providing 3GB data per day to all users, unlimited calling on the same network on the same network, and 1,000 minutes for calling on the other network. This plan is also offering 100 message facility along with Jio applications.

Vodafone-Idea (VI) Work Home Recharge Pack Under Rs. 400: Details

This was the first plan that the company has launched after rebranding itself. The Rs. 351 work from the home recharge pack is providing 100GB data for 56 days. Notably, this pack ships only data as there is no calling benefit, while the other pack of Rs. 251 is providing 50GB data for 28 days. The company has also expanded the reach of its plans to other cities like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Kerala, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

All three packs come with different benefits like Airtel Rs. 349 is offering content from OTT platforms, while Jio pack is offering calling benefit along with OTT benefits, and Vodafone-Idea of Rs. 351 is providing data, which seems good for those who are looking for data.

