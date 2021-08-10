Airtel Wants Government To Support Telecom Sector To Avoid Duopoly News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the telecom sector being under deep financial issues, the Government is still considering the relief package. In fact, the situation for Vodafone-Idea and BSNL is getting worse day by day and soon the former is expected to file for bankruptcy.

Airtel Seems Hopeful Of Department Of Telecommunication Support

However, Sunil Mittal chairman of Airtel, said that the Government might soon step in so that the telecom sector remains a viable place. He states that the industry needs support.

"The industry requires long overdue support to maintain its current 3+1 industry structure and allow players to earn a respectable return on their investments," Mittal added. He added that the DoT and regulators will step in and India will remain a favorite destination for long-term investors.

"We have the opportunity to transform India into a global leader in the digital economy. We must continue to evolve our policies to realize these opportunities while encouraging investments, entrepreneurship, and innovation through collaboration," Mittal further added.

Airtel Strategies To Increase Revenue: Check Revenue

It is worth noting that Airtel has recently launched plans for the enterprises' segment and removed postpaid plans from its segment. The corporate plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 1,599. These packs are providing 30GB, 40GB, 60GB, 100GB, and 500GB of data every month.

In addition, the company updated the retail pack and now, they are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599. Besides, the telecom operator removed Rs. 749 postpaid plan. Apart from that removing 100 messages per day from their entry-level plans. Airtel removes Rs. 79 plan, where users will get talk time close to Rs. 64 and 200 MB data for 28 days.

Airtel is not the only telecom operator that is making changes in its offers as Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio have also removed messages from entry-level packs. Both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have to pay 10 percent of the AGR dues by the end of March 2022. However, both are planning to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to recalculate the adjusted gross revenue.

