Airtel Wants To Increase ARPU; Increases Postpaid Tariffs For Retail And Enterprise Customers
In order to increase its ARPU, Airtel has finally upgraded its postpaid plans on Thursday (July 22nd, 2021). The telecom operator has increased the postpaid tariff for its enterprise and retail customers. Besides, Airtel has discontinued two postpaid plans of Rs. 199 and Rs. 249.
Airtel's New Corporate Postpaid Plans
Its entry-level plan for corporate users will now start from Rs. 299 and it is for new and existing users. In fact, all its existing users will be migrated to Rs. 299 postpaid plan from the next billing cycle.
"Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure, and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers," said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO - Airtel Business.
Notably, the company offers five plans in the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 1,599 respectively. These packs offer 30GB, 40GB, 60GB, 100GB, and 500GB of data per month.
It includes unlimited calling and business tools, such as Airtel Call Manager, Tracemate, and Google Workspace. Apart from these benefits, Airtel enterprises customers will get access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium, Shaw Academy for one year, Amazon Prime (1 year), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), and Airtel Secure.
Airtel Upgraded Retail Postpaid Plans
The telecom operator offers four plans in this segment. These packs are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,599. These postpaid plans ship 40GB, 75GB, 210GB, and unlimited data for one month.
In addition, Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans offer three and two extra connections. Besides, Rs. 1,599 postpaid plan offers 200 minutes for ISD calling and a 10 percent discount on international roaming packs.
These packs also provide unlimited calling, access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App, Shaw Academy, free hello tunes, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Airtel Secure. Additionally, the company allows you to get an extra connection at Rs. 299, where you 30GB of data and Airtel Thanks benefits.
Furthermore, the telco removed the Rs. 749 plan from its list and now, all new customers have to choose Rs. 999 Family postpaid plan. It seems that the telecom operator is taking a step to increase its revenue per user and soon, it will make changes in prepaid plans.
