Apple iPhone 13 Offers: Vodafone-Idea Providing Pre-Order On App, Websites, And Retail Showrooms

Vodafone-Idea has come up with new benefits for its customers. The telecom operator has announced that it is providing access to its customers to pre-order the newly launched Apple iPhones. The customers can pre-order the iPhone 13, Phone 13 mini, iPhone13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max through the company's app, website, and 270 retail outlets.

The pre-order of the Apple devices will start from September 18, 2021." Users pre-ordering iPhone with Vi, will be entitled to get the product on the 1st day of product availability in India in select markets," the telco said.

In addition, the company is providing cashback offers on postpaid plans, including Red X Family 1,699 and Rs. 2,299. It includes 100 percent cash back in the first month and six months on a bill.

"Customers can additionally enjoy a host of benefits on REDX including premium entertainment on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, travel benefits with complimentary International roaming and airport lounge access, premium customer service, and much more. Prepaid customers will get double data benefit on Rs.299 recharge along with weekend rollover benefit," Vi said.

Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans Offers

The Rs. 1,699 plan offers three connections, unlimited calling (Local, STD, and National Roaming Calls). This pack also offers 3000 messages per month, one-year membership to Amazon Prime (Video, Music & Shopping), worth Rs. 999, one year access to Netflix on your TV & Mobile, worth Rs. 5988 per year.

It includes a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile worth Rs. 499, Vi Movies & TV VIP, access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost, seven days International roaming pack worth Rs. 2999, and ISD calls to USA & Canada at 50p/min, the UK at Rs. 3/min.

The Rs. 2,299 pack ships unlimited data, calling, Amazon Prime, Netflix access, and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. It includes five connections, ISD calling at discounted rates, Vi Movies & a TV app subscription. This pack also is providing subscriptions to international & domestic airport lounges without any extra cost, and a seven-day international roaming pack close to Rs. 2999.

