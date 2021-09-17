ENGLISH

    List Of Apple iPhones That Have eSIM Capability

    By
    |

    Embedded SIM or eSIM has been the latest trend in the premium smartphone market, which allows users to switch between the networks without requiring physical SIM cards. Brands like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer eSIM cards in India.

     

    List of iPhones that officially support eSIM

    Here is the list of iPhones that officially support eSIM. Do note that, some of these devices support just a single eSIM card while the latest models like the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro offer dual eSIM support, making them the first set of devices to offer this technology.

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini

    Apple iPhone 13 Mini

    Price: Rs. 64,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display
    • Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass
    • A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
    • Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
    • Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
    • Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging
    • iOS
    • Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 13
     

    Apple iPhone 13

    Price: Rs. 79,900
    Key Specs

    • iPhone 13 mini -5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • iPhone 13 - 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
    • 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
    • Built-in rechargeable 3,285 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro

    Price: Rs. 1,19,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display
    • Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset
    • Hexa-core CPU
    • 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
    • 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 12 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,29,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch OLED display
    • Apple A14 Bionic chipset
    • Hexa Core 3.1GHz, Dual-core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad-core
    • 6GB RAM/8 GB RAM
    • 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Internal Memory Options
    • 12MP Primary Camera
    • 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
    • 12MP Telephoto Shooter
    • 12MP Front Camera with Retina Flash
    • 3850mAh battery with Fast Charging
    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Apple iPhone 12 Mini

    Price: Rs. 59,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable 2,227 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 12

    Apple iPhone 12

    Price: Rs. 65,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro

    Price: Rs. 1,19,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,29,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery
    Apple iPhone XR 2020

    Apple iPhone XR 2020

    Price: Rs. 39,600
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps
    • 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable 2942 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone Xs

    Apple iPhone Xs

    Price: Rs. 62,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Built-in rechargeable 2,658 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Price: Rs. 73,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Built-in rechargeable 3174 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    Price: Rs. 49,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable 3110 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Price: Rs. 99,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable 3046 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Price: Rs. 1,06,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    • Built-in rechargeable 3969 mAh lithium-ion battery
    Apple iPhone SE (2021)

    Apple iPhone SE (2021)

    Price: Rs. 39,900
    Key Specs

    • 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • TouchID Fingerprint sensor
    • Built‑in stereo speaker
    • Gigabit-class 4G LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable 1821 mAh lithium-ion battery

    Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    X