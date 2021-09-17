Just In
- 7 hrs ago iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 13 Pro Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
- 7 hrs ago Realme Band 2 With 90 Sports Modes To Launch On Sep 24 In India; Where To Buy?
- 7 hrs ago Best Light Weight Laptops For Students Under 1 Kilogram
- 8 hrs ago How To Enable Whatsapp Multi-Device Feature On iOS Devices: Use One WhatsApp On Four Devices
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Jennifer Lopez's Hair And Makeup At MTV VMAs 2021 And How To Perfect It At Minimal Cost!
- Sports Paralympic silver medallist and Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj breaks stereotypes
- Movies KBC 13: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Champions Neeraj Chopra And PR Sreejesh Grace Amitabh Bachchan’s Show
- News PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to March 2022
- Finance Food Delivery Under GST Regime; Will It Be Costly Now?
- Automobiles TVS Ventures Into Personal E-Mobility Business With EGO Movement; All-Cash Deal Through Its Subsidiary
- Travel 10 Stunning Places To Visit In Winter In Kerala
- Education AFCAT Result 2021: Check IAF AFCAT Exam Result 2021 Link And Cut-off
List Of Apple iPhones That Have eSIM Capability
Embedded SIM or eSIM has been the latest trend in the premium smartphone market, which allows users to switch between the networks without requiring physical SIM cards. Brands like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer eSIM cards in India.
Here is the list of iPhones that officially support eSIM. Do note that, some of these devices support just a single eSIM card while the latest models like the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro offer dual eSIM support, making them the first set of devices to offer this technology.
Apple iPhone 13 Mini
Price: Rs. 64,900
Key Specs
- 5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display
- Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass
- A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone
- Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording
- Industry-leading IP68 water resistance
- Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging
- iOS
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
Apple iPhone 13
Price: Rs. 79,900
Key Specs
- iPhone 13 mini -5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display
- iPhone 13 - 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
- 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable 3,285 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro
Price: Rs. 1,19,900
Key Specs
- 6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display
- Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset
- Hexa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera
- 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 12 MP Front Camera
- Li-Ion, non-removable Battery
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,900
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch OLED display
- Apple A14 Bionic chipset
- Hexa Core 3.1GHz, Dual-core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad-core
- 6GB RAM/8 GB RAM
- 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Internal Memory Options
- 12MP Primary Camera
- 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera
- 12MP Telephoto Shooter
- 12MP Front Camera with Retina Flash
- 3850mAh battery with Fast Charging
Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Price: Rs. 59,900
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Wireless Charging
- Built-in rechargeable 2,227 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 12
Price: Rs. 65,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Wireless Charging
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Price: Rs. 1,19,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Wireless Charging
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,29,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Wireless Charging
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone XR 2020
Price: Rs. 39,600
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps
- 7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable 2942 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone Xs
Price: Rs. 62,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Built-in rechargeable 2,658 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone XS Max
Price: Rs. 73,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Built-in rechargeable 3174 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11
Price: Rs. 49,900
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable 3110 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Price: Rs. 99,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Built-in rechargeable 3046 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 1,06,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- Built-in rechargeable 3969 mAh lithium-ion battery
Apple iPhone SE (2021)
Price: Rs. 39,900
Key Specs
- 4.7-inch (1334 x 750 pixels) IPS 326 ppi display, 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- TouchID Fingerprint sensor
- Built‑in stereo speaker
- Gigabit-class 4G LTE
- Built-in rechargeable 1821 mAh lithium-ion battery
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
7,999
-
47,999