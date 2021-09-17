List Of Apple iPhones That Have eSIM Capability

Here is the list of iPhones that officially support eSIM. Do note that, some of these devices support just a single eSIM card while the latest models like the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro offer dual eSIM support, making them the first set of devices to offer this technology.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Price: Rs. 64,900

Key Specs

5.4-inch (13.7 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display

Ceramic Shield, tougher than any smartphone glass

A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone

Advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Industry-leading IP68 water resistance

Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging

iOS

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 13

Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

iPhone 13 mini -5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display

iPhone 13 - 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera

12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens

12MP TrueDepth front camera

TrueDepth camera for FaceID facial recognition, Stereo speakers

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable 3,285 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs



6.7 inches Super Retina XDR OLED Display

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) Chipset

Hexa-core CPU

128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM, 1TB

12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera

12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens

12MP TrueDepth front camera

12 MP Front Camera

Li-Ion, non-removable Battery

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs



6.7-inch OLED display

Apple A14 Bionic chipset

Hexa Core 3.1GHz, Dual-core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad-core

6GB RAM/8 GB RAM

128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Internal Memory Options

12MP Primary Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

12MP Telephoto Shooter

12MP Front Camera with Retina Flash

3850mAh battery with Fast Charging

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Price: Rs. 59,900

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable 2,227 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 12

Price: Rs. 65,900

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 2,815 mAh Battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,29,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion Li-Ion 3,687 mAh Battery

Apple iPhone XR 2020

Price: Rs. 39,600

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera,optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo‑mo 1080p at 240 fps

7MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording,Retina Flash

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable 2942 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone Xs

Price: Rs. 62,999

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Built-in rechargeable 2,658 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone XS Max

Price: Rs. 73,999

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Built-in rechargeable 3174 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11

Price: Rs. 49,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 13

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP front camera

Built-in rechargeable 3110 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Price: Rs. 99,900

Key Specs



5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable 3046 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Price: Rs. 1,06,999

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Built-in rechargeable 3969 mAh lithium-ion battery

Apple iPhone SE (2021)

Price: Rs. 39,900

Key Specs

