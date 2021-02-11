Just In
Average Monthly Data Usage Increased To 13.5GB In 2020, Says Nokia MBiT
The affordable tariff and data packs have increased internet consumption in the country. Similarly, a new Nokia MBiT report points out that data traffic has grown by 36 percent year-on-year as 4G subscribers have been surpassed 700 million along with 100 million new users during 2020.
The report said that 4G users have contributed 99 percent of the total traffic. In fact, categories A, B, and C have posted high growth rates. It said that the usage of the average monthly data has been increased to 13.5GB in December 2020. This means there is a 20 percent growth due to high video consumption and an increase in data users.
"Mobile emerged as the primary source of entertainment and productivity as an average Indian spent approximately 5 hours daily on a smartphone, which is one of the highest averages globally," the report said. Additionally, the report informed that the short video format is growing very fast and it is expected to grow further by four times by 2025.
Moreover, the 4G devices have surpassed 607 million units and VoLTE devices contributed 93 percent to the total LTE devices. On the fixed broadband side, India has only 22 million subscribers.
Nokia MBiT Report On 5G Smartphones In India: Details
The report highlighted that there are two million users that are using 5G services in India. The report added that the growth of the 5G smartphones is expected to grow by double-digit.
"Industry 4.0 with various IoT and enterprise use-cases, immersive applications experience (AR/VR), smart home, factory, and public safety use cases will spur LTE, 5G growth and data usage further, "Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President & Head of India Market, Nokia, said. Notably, India is quite behind in terms of bringing 5G networks and no one knows when the Government will start selling the 5G spectrum; however, the trials are likely to start soon.
