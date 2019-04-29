ENGLISH

    BBMP orders to cut down the overhead telecom cables in Bengaluru

    BBMP orders to cut down the telecom cables which are laying on the roads in Bengaluru. This will leads to poor connectivity and slow internet connection.

    By
    |

    It seems people in Bengaluru are going to face issues with the calls and internet soon. It has been reported that customers will face frequent call drop and low internet speed because of the issue between BBMP and telecom companies which are loggerheads of delay in the payments.

    The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered to cut down the telecom cables. The BBMP has given a reason that the companies are not compliant with the existing norms, and BBMP is seeking fees from the telecom companies to lay the cables underground.

    Meanwhile, the service providers are claiming that the cables are overhead because of the road construction, it is there for a temporary purpose and they will be laid underground soon. Moreover, the companies have also claimed that they have already paid the fees and there are no dues all.

    "We have incurred huge financial losses because of the unauthorised cables. Several times we had warned the telecom companies to get the cables regularised and should be laid in as per regulations but they ignored our warnings. We were left with no option but to disconnect them," PTI quoted BBMP officer as saying.

    Meanwhile, in return, COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews said that BBMP is unnecessarily demanding fees to lay the cables underground because the companies have already paid the amount. The cables which are laying on the roads are with the permission of BBMP. Mathews also said that they have sought some time and also asked for a hold on the order.

     

    "After telecom secretary's intervention, we met Karnataka State Chief Secretary along with representatives from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The chief secretary has asked BBMP to resolve the matter. We will be meeting BBMP commissioner on Tuesday and hope the matter will be resolved amicably," Mathews told PTI.

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 14:48 [IST]
