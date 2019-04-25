Vodafone Rs. 139 prepaid plan offers 5GB data for 28 days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vodafone has added another prepaid recharge plan to its portfolio.

Recently, Vodafone has been bringing many new changes to its portfolio with the addition of many new prepaid plans. Today, it has once again hit the headlines with the launch of an entry-level plan for subscribers who recharge on a monthly basis. Well, the talk is about the new Rs. 139 prepaid plan from the telco.

Vodafone Rs. 139 prepaid plan

The Rs. 139 prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone offers both data and voice calling benefits. This plan joins the list of similarly priced plans such as Rs. 119, Rs. 129 and Rs. 169 prepaid plans. And, it offers 5GB of 2G/3G/4G data and unlimited voice calling benefits to the subscribers for a validity period of 28 days. But it does not offer any SMS benefits and does not have any FUP limit on voice calling.

Vodafone's new recharge plan priced at Rs. 139 is an open plan and is available only to subscribers in select circles for now, claims a report by TelecomTalk. Even in select circles, it is applicable only to specific subscribers.

Similar plans from Vodafone

Besides the Rs. 139 plan, there are other similar plans as mentioned above. The Rs. 119 prepaid plan offers 1GB data and unlimited voice calling benefits, Rs. 129 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data and unlimited voice calling benefits. All these prepaid plans are available for a validity period of 28 days. The higher denomination plan priced at Rs. 169 offers 1GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 28 days.

Recent Vodafone plans

Recently, Vodafone launched a new Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge offered by Vodafone will offer 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data to the subscribers with a validity of one day. It is a data-only pack that will not be bundled with any calling or SMS benefits. It also came up with a long-term plan priced at Rs. 999. It offers bundled benefits such as data, voice calls and SMS. Notably, this plan has been introduced to rival the Rs. 998 prepaid plan offered by Airtel as it offers similar benefits.