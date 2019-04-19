Vodafone Rs. 999 prepaid plan offers 12GB data for 365 days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu This new Vodafone plan is a direct rival to the Airtel Rs. 998 plan.

Vodafone is constantly bringing many new prepaid plans for its subscribers in India. Recently, the telco introduced the Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge plan for subscribers. This is a data-only plan valid for a day so that users can enjoy watching movies and other content on the go.

Now, Vodafone has introduced another prepaid plan priced at Rs. 999. This is a long-term plan and offers bundled benefits such as data, voice calls and SMS. Notably, this plan has been introduced to rival the Rs. 998 prepaid plan offered by Airtel as it offers similar benefits.

Vodafone Rs. 999 prepaid plan

Talking about the Vodafone Rs. 999 prepaid plan, this is a combo offering that bundles 12GB of 3G/4G data throughout its validity. And, it is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 days. Besides this, this prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits all through its validity period. Though it does not offer any talktime benefit, it will provide 100 free SMS per day for 365 days.

Notably, this new prepaid recharge plan from the telco is for subscribers who make a lot of voice calls and not much of data. But 12GB of data for a year is too less given that Vodafone Play app is available for viewing content for free.

When it comes to the availability of this plan, it is limited to select cities now and is expected to be rolled as an open market plan soon. A report by TelecomTalk suggests that this plan is valid only in Punjab for now.

Rival to Airtel Rs. 998 plan

As mentioned above, this plan from Vodafone is a rival to the Rs. 998 plan from Airtel launched earlier this year. Similar to the Rs. 999 plan from Vodafone, this one also offers 12GB of data, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day but the difference is that it is valid for a relatively lesser period of 336 days.