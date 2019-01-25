Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL: Long-term prepaid plans compared

Reliance Jio long-term plans

Reliance Jio already has a slew of prepaid plans for its subscribers with long-term benefits starting from 84 days. The telco offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 448, which offers 2GB data per day for a period of 84 days. On the other hand, it has another plan priced at Rs. 498 offering 2GB data per day for 91 days. In between these, there is a Rs. 449 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day for 91 days. When it comes to the yearly plans, it has a Rs. 1,699 plan with 365 days validity offering 1.5GB of data per day. The other plans priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,9999 are also available for 360 days and render 350GB and 750GB of data throughout.

In addition to these, the telco recently introduced two new long-term prepaid plans for the JioPhone users - Rs. 594 and Rs. 297 prepaid plans. These offer the same benefits as the Rs. 99 prepaid plan in multiples of 6 and 3 cycles (28 days in each cycle). The validity of these plans are 168 days and 84 days respectively.

Vodafone long-term plans

Vodafone has many plans in the range of 84 to 90 days validity. The Rs. 399 plan offers 1GB data per day while the Rs. 479 plan offers 1.6GB data per day. When it comes to the Rs. 511 plan, it offers 2GB data per day. The other plans - Rs. 458 and Rs. 569 offer 1.5GB and 3GB data per day. These plans have a validity period of 84 days.

When it comes to plans offering 90 days validity, the telco has Rs. 509 and Rs. 529 prepaid plans offering 1.5GB of data per day. It recently launched Rs. 1,499 prepaid plan offering 365 days validity with 1GB data per day. Also, the telco removed the limit on the daily calling limit.

Airtel long-term validity plans

Airtel has seven prepaid plans starting from Rs. 448 that has 82 days of validity and offers 1.5GB data per day. The Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days. The other plans with 84 days validity are Rs. 499 and Rs. 558 offering 2GB and 3GB data per day.

There are plans offering more validity too. The telco offers Rs. 597 plan with 168 days validity and 300 SMS that will be renewed every 28 days. It also has a Rs 998 prepaid plan offering 12GB data for 336 days and the same SMS benefit. There is a Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan valid for 365 days and offering 1GB data per day.

BSNL long-term plans

BSNL has three yearly plans - Rs. 1,312, Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099. The first one offers unlimited voice calls, 5GB data per day for 365 days and 1000 free SMS along with PRBT service. The other two plans offer unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, PRBT and 2GB and 4GB data per day respectively.