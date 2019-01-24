Reliance Jio launches Rs. 549 and Rs. 297 long-term plans for JioPhone users

Reliance Jio has come up with long-term validity plans meant for the JioPhone users. The telco has been offering long-term validity plans with up to 365 days of validity for the prepaid users since 2017 but these were not applicable for the JioPhone users. Now, with the launch of these new plans, the JioPhone users also get the chance to enjoy the benefits.

Notably, these long-term plans are applicable only for the users of the 4G feature phones from the company. And, these are applicable for both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users.

JioPhone Rs. 594 recharge plan

The Rs. 594 recharge plan is valid for a period of 168 days and the benefits will be offered as 6 recharge cycles with each cycle including 28 days. It offers 500MB or 0.5GB of 4G data per day, 300 SMS and unlimited voice calling without any limit throughout its validity period. On exhausting the daily data limit, the speed will drop down to 64kbps. Basically, this is the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan but has a validity of six months.

JioPhone Rs. 297 recharge plan

Similar to the Rs. 594 plan, the Rs. 297 recharge plan for JioPhone users also offers unlimited voice calls, 300 SMSes and 0.5GB of 4G data for every cycle of 28 days. But the difference is that this plan is valid only for 84 days. So, it is the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan offered for three months at a stretch.

Previously, Reliance Jio offered prepaid plans priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153 for the users of the JioPhone. Given that the new plans are similar to the Rs. 99 recharge but have three and six months of validity, we get to understand that the company eradicates the necessity to recharge on a monthly basis. These JioPhone recharge plans will be suitable for those who find it difficult to recharge every month. Otherwise, there is no difference between these plans.