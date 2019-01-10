ENGLISH

BSNL launches affordable Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with 365 days validity

BSNL has also come up with a new year-long plan of Rs 1,312 which last for 365 days. All you need to know.

    A few months back, we have seen long term plans from all the telecom operators. Reliance Jio was the one who has started the stream of a long-term plan for its subscribers. Now BSNL has also come up with a new year-long plan of Rs 1,312 which last for 365 days. Back in October, the telco had launched two new plans of Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 which offers the same benefits and validity. This new plan remains more affordable than the last two plans for Andhra Prades and Telangana circle.

    BSNL launches affordable Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with 365 days validity

     

    As mentioned above, the Rs 1,312 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. Under the plan, the user will receive 24 hours free local, STD and roaming calls. But there is a catch, this plan allows calling to all the circles except Delhi and Mumbai because BSNL doesn't have the operation in these locations. The plan comes with total 5GB of data for the entire year, which means this is not for one who uses more internet. Subscribers who give preferences to call will be the one to enjoy this plan.

    Additionally, users will also get free hello tunes for a whole year. Do note that this plan is currently rolled out in only two circles which are Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

    On the other hand, the Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB of data per day along with local, STD and roaming calling including Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plans also offer 100SMS per day and hello tune for a year. The Rs 2,099 offer 4GB per day data along will the same calling benefits which are offered with Rs 1,699 prepaid plan.

    Recently, the telco started offering additional talk time benefits on a few plans in select circles. According to the reports, the telco offers 66% additional talk time with its Rs. 252 prepaid plan.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
