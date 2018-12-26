BSNL revises Rs. 252 prepaid plan to offer 66% more talk time

BSNL has started offering many new plans and enhanced benefits for its subscribers. The telco started offering additional talk time benefits on a few plans in select circles. As per a recent report by TelecomTalk, BSNL is offering increased benefits along with select plans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

The report adds that the state-run telco offers 66% additional talk time with its Rs. 252 prepaid plan. Likewise, the Rs. 401 prepaid plan also ships with additional talk time. Notably, the Rs. 252 prepaid plan that offered Rs. 210 talk time has been revised to offer Rs. 350 talk time to the subscribers. It comes with 2GB of 2G/3G data as well. The Rs. 402 prepaid plan offers talk time benefits worth Rs. 600 and 4G of data as well. These offers are valid until January 21, 2019.

BSNL offers 66% more talk time

The report suggests that this plan is applicable for the subscribers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. As of now, there is no word regarding the same benefits for the subscribers in the other circles. Users can subscribe to the same by sending a text message. It is offered until January 21, 2019 as a part of the Mobile Festival Offer.

When it comes to the Rs. 252 prepaid plan, the talk time benefit is valid for a period of 30 days. It offers 66% more talk time, which has increased the benefits from Rs. 210 to Rs. 350. While this one is valid until January 21, 2019, the Rs. 402 prepaid plan is valid for 60 days until January 1, 2019.

BSNL revises its broadband plans

In addition to the prepaid plans, BSNL is also revamping its broadband plans aggressively. Recently, the company revised an array of its broadband plans converting them into daily data plans. Eventually, the BSNL broadband plans offer data benefits on a daily basis. The telco raised the cost of its tariff plan priced at Rs. 249 to Rs. 299 and offers 1.5GB data per day for a period of one month.