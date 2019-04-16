ENGLISH

    Vodafone Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge pack offers 1GB data for 24 hours

    Check out details of the new Vodafone Rs. 16 prepaid plan from here.

    By
    |

    Vodafone has been making drastic changes since its merger with Idea Cellular. Lately, it started offering attractive benefits to its subscribers with combo recharge plans and bundled freebies. Now, the telco has hit the headlines for introducing a low-value recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers. Notably, this new recharge plan is targeted those who want to use data for a day.

    Vodafone Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge pack offers 1GB data for 24 hours

     

    Well, the talk is about the Vodafone's new Filmy Recharge for its prepaid subscribers. This recharge pack is priced at just Rs. 16 and offers attractive one-day benefits similar to its catchy name.

    Vodafone Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge benefits

    This new Rs. 16 Filmy Recharge offered by Vodafone will offer 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data to the subscribers with a validity of one day. It is a data-only pack that will not be bundled with any calling or SMS benefits.

    With the 1GB data per day, prepaid subscribers of the telco can watch blockbuster movies on their smartphones. Notably, it will be applicable along with the existing recharge pack, claims TelecomTalk.

    Other Vodafone packs

    If you are a Vodafone subscriber, there are other internet-only packs as well from the telco. It offers an internet pack priced at Rs. 29 providing 500MB data for a period of 28 days. The Rs. 47 plan offers 3GB data for a day and the Rs. 92 pack offers 6GB data for a period of seven days. There are other internet packs priced at Rs. 33, Rs. 49 and Rs. 98 offering 500MB, 1GB and 3GB data respectively with a validity of 28 days.

    Recently, Vodafone removed the recharges with denominations such as Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500. Later, it brought back the Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 recharges for its subscribers. It also brought other talk time recharges worth Rs. 10, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000. However, all these plans have a limited validity period and are not valid for a lifetime though some of these offer full talk time benefits.

    Read More About: vodafone news tariff plans telecom
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
