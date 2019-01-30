ENGLISH

Vodafone launches Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 top-up prepaid recharge plans

Vodafone has come up with three top-up recharge plans of which the Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 plans offer full talk time.

    The telecom operators in India are fighting a tough battle due to the aggressively priced prepaid tariff plans. This is evident from the constant slashing of the cost of prepaid recharge plans making it more beneficial for the subscribers. Recently, Airtel had relaunched Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 top-up prepaid plans that are valid for a lifetime. Now, Vodafone has come up with similar top-up recharge plans priced at Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500.

    Vodafone launches Rs. 50, Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 top-up recharge plans

     

    Recently, Vodafone has been coming up with several interesting aspects. It increased the data benefit of some of its plans making it 1.6GB per day. Also, it removed the limit on the voice calling benefits making it truly unlimited similar to Reliance Jio and Airtel. It also came up with a Rs. 24 minimum recharge plan

    Vodafone top-up recharge plans

    Talking about the Rs. 50 top-up recharge plan from Vodafone, it offers a talk time of Rs. 39.37 and is valid for a period of 28 days. The unused balance that is available at the end of the outgoing validity will be carried forward after you do the next recharge. To be clear, if you have done a Rs. 1,499 recharge with 365 days validity, then the Rs. 39.37 talk time that you get from this top-up will be valid after the expiry of the Rs. 1,499 pack, which is after 365 days.

    Similarly, the Rs. 100 top-up recharge plan offers a talk time benefit of Rs. 100 with 28 days outgoing validity. And, the Rs. 500 top-up recharge plan offers Rs. 500 talk time with 84 days validity. Basically, the higher denomination top-up recharge plans from Vodafone offer full talk time. As mentioned above, these plans will be useful when the outgoing validity of the existing plan is over.

     

    Besides these, Vodafone already has three top-up recharge plans priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000. These plans offer a talk time of Rs. 7,47, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively. Again, the validity will be used only after the expiry of the existing plan's outgoing validity.

    Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
