Vodafone Idea Rs. 24 minimum prepaid recharge plan offers 28 days validity

Late last year, the telecom operators came up with the mandatory minimum recharge plans in order to increase their revenue per user. The minimum recharge plans were introduced by Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Docomo and Idea Cellular. While Tata Docomo and Airtel quickly came up with Rs. 23 minimum recharge plan without any benefits in terms of voice and data, Vodafone Idea has now come up with the Rs. 24 minimum prepaid recharge plan.

Well, this minimum prepaid recharge plan is available for both Vodafone and Idea Cellular subscribers. It is an open market plan, so all subscribers in the operational circles of these telcos will be able to recharge with this plan. Basically, this recharge plan extends the account validity but will not offer any voice calling or data benefits. It just offers a validity period of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs. 24 benefits

When it comes to the other benefits offered by this minimum prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone Idea, it offers free 100 on-net night calling minutes from 11 PM to 6 AM. Basically, this is from Vodafone to Vodafone and Idea to Idea. The other local and STD calls will cost 2.5 paise per second. On the data front, 1MB of data will cost Rs. 4. While roaming, the same will cost Rs 10 per MB.

The local SMS will be priced at Re. 1 per message while the national SMS will be priced at Rs. 1.5 per message. Once the validity of 28 days is over, subscribers will have to recharge once again with Rs. 24. If the recharge is not done, the money will be debited from the balance in their account in order to extend the validity by another 28 days.

If you are a subscriber of Vodafone or Idea service, you can recharge from the official website or the respective app to get a validity of 28 days and continue enjoying uninterrupted service. Notably, this move is an attempt to increase the ARPU (Average Revenue Per Users). And, will remove the subscribers who aren't paying for the services.