Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data limit on prepaid plans: Reports

Vodafone is now offering 1.6GB of daily high-speed data on its Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid recharge plans with a validity of up to 84 days. The company has revamped the plans to offer more data limit for the users, apart from this the plans remains the same. Rs 529 also offers the 1.5GB daily data but it has not seen any upgrade by the telco.

The company is also offering the additional 100MB data on its Rs 199 and Rs 209 plans, with unlimited local, STD and Roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

According to reports, the company has made the changes with Rs 209 and Rs 479 plans because it is still providing 1.4GB of daily limit for Rs 509 plan. Once the Rs 509 plan will be revised to offer 1.5GB of daily limit, Rs 529 will also be expected to provide 1.6GB of daily data limit.

Apart from the increased data limit, the Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plans will also offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calling facility without any FUP limit. The plans also offer 100 SMS per day along with Vodafone Play subscription for 28 days and 84 days respectively.

Last week, Vodafone Idea has come up with the Rs. 24 minimum prepaid recharge plan. Basically, this recharge plan extends the account validity but will not offer any voice calling or data benefits. It just offers a validity period of 28 days.

Recently, Vodafone has also come up with its yearly plan of Rs 1,499 plan which offers 1GB of daily data limit. The prepaid plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 365 days. Earlier the plan was introduced in less then five circles, but the company has extended it various Vodafone circles.

