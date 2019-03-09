Best prepaid plans with 2GB daily data under Rs 300 from Airtel, Jio, Vodafone News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel customers can now enjoy 100 percent more data at existing prices on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs on the latest 4G smartphones.

Ever since Reliance Jio started its operation in the country, almost all telecom operators have introduced new tariff plans with unlimited calling, daily data benefits and free subscription of Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix.

In that way, we have come up with a list of tariff plans which offers 2GB of data from telecom operators.

Airtel Rs.249 prepaid recharge plan

Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel offers Rs. 2GB of 3G/4G of daily data for 28 days. In addition, this plan offers unlimited calls with free roaming and 100 local and national SMS daily.

Airtel has recently announced special offers with larger data bundles and other exclusive benefits for its customers upgrading to the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series.

With the exclusive offer, Airtel customers can now enjoy 100 percent more data at existing prices on select Airtel prepaid recharge packs on the latest 4G smartphones. Customers can get data benefits of up to 1120GB along with Airtel Thanks benefits like free Airtel data secure (Norton antivirus), free access to Airtel TV premium.

Reliance Jio Rs. 198 prepaid plan

Under this plan, users are getting unlimited calling and national voice calls for 28 days. However, there is a catch as you have to pay Rs.99 to get the company's Prime subscription which is valid for one year.

Besides this, the company is providing 2GB of 4G data. After the daily data limit is crossed, the speed will fall to 64Kbps for the rest of the day.

In addition, users are getting 100 free SMS daily along with complimentary access to Jio's app.

Vodafone Rs. 255 prepaid plan

Under this plan Rs.255 comes with 28 days validity, 100 SMS daily. This plan also includes unlimited calling without FUP. In addition, this plan provides 2GB of 3G/4G daily data.

Vodafone Idea announced a strategic partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment's newly launched video streaming service - ShemarooMe.

As a part of this partnership, subscribers of Vodafone Play and Idea Movies & TV apps will have full access to Shermaroo's content library across Bollywood, Devotion, Kids and other such genres and languages.