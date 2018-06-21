Bharti Airtel to add more than 15000 new mobile sites in Telangana and AP

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced its network roll-out plans for FY 2018-19 to further expand its high-speed mobile data footprint in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Airtel announced that it would add more than 15000 new sites in FY 2018-19, along with an addition of more than 3000 KMs of the optic fiber.

While stepping up the data capacities and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, the massive roll-out would mean the addition of 1 new site per hour.

Meanwhile, the telco is also planning to deploy pre-5G Massive MIMO technology across major business and residential hubs in the two states to step up high-speed data experience for customers.

According to Airtel Massive MIMO expands network capacities by 5-7 times on the same spectrum and delivers super fast data speeds despite a large number of concurrent users at the same location.

In FY 2017-18 which saw more than 10000 new sites being deployed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, extending its mobile broadband footprint to over 85 percent of the population in the two states.

Avneet Singh Puri, Chief Executive Officer - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel Ltd, said: "This will further boost the coverage and data speeds and deliver a superior user experience. Leveraging the latest capabilities of our spectrum portfolio, Airtel will benefit from an end-to-end solution that can deliver a truly on-demand experience for its customers".

Here are some network highlights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

• 4G services on 2300 MHz launched in Jan 2017

• 4G services on 1800 MHz added in May 2015

• VoLTE services launched in Oct 2017

• Towns and villages covered by Airtel network - 331 census towns out of 354 covered.