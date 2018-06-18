Airtel launches Rs. 597 plan for 168 days; doubles data limit of Rs. 99 plan

The ongoing tariff war is getting intense as the telecom operators are coming up with several new plans and revising the existing ones to give a tough challenge to Jio. Lately, Reliance Jio introduced the Double Dhamaka offer to provide increased data benefits to the subscribers. To compete with the same, BSNL also increased the data limit of its 1GB and 1.5GB prepaid plans to 2GB per day. Now, it looks like it is Airtel's turn to come up with its new plans and double data offer.

Airtel has revised the Rs. 99 prepaid plan to provide 2GB of 4G data. Previously, this plan offers 1GB of 4G data for 28 days. Now, this plan will offer 2GB of 4G data, which is double the data benefit for the same validity of 28 days. Besides this, the plan will also provide unlimited voice calls (local, STD and national roaming) and 100 free SMS per day.

Airtel launches long-term Rs. 597 plan

In addition to revising the Rs. 99 prepaid plan to offer double the data benefit, the operator has introduced a new plan aimed at the voice calling consumers. This plan is the second long-term validity plan from the telco. It costs Rs. 597 and has a validity of 168 days.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, this plan will be bundled with unlimited voice calling without any monthly or weekly FUP, 100 free SMS per day and 10GB of data throughout its validity of 168 days. Though the data benefit of this plan is less for its validity, it has to be noted that this plan is aimed at the users who want voice calling benefits. This plan might be meant for the prepaid subscribers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Airtel already has a long-term plan priced at Rs. 995 offering just 6GB of data for a period of 180 days. The other benefits such as 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls remain the same.

Given that the company competes with Reliance Jio and other telecom operators in the country, this meager data benefit of the long-term plans might a downside as similarly priced plans from Reliance Jio offer more data.