BSNL combo plans offer 2GB data per day to combat Reliance Jio

BSNL has increased the daily data limit of some of its plans.

    Lately, BSNL is hitting the headlines almost every day as it is coming up with several new plans on a consistent basis. Earlier this week, the company announced the FIFA World Cup prepaid plan for a limited time period. Now, the state-run telco has announced that it will increase the daily data benefit of its unlimited combo prepaid plans.

    Going by the latest announcement from the telecom operator, the unlimited combo prepaid plans will offer 2GB data per day instead of 1GB and 1.5GB as earlier. This increased data benefit will be reflected on a slew of plans such as Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999 respectively.

    Currently, these plans offer 1GB or 1.5GB data per day. Following the recent announcement, the above-mentioned plans will offer 2GB daily data for the whole validity period. And, we should mention that this is a real benefit for the subscribers.

    BSNL is changing the data benefits alone with these plans. The other aspects of these plans remain the same. Users will still get unlimited voice calling benefits without any FUP (no daily or weekly limit). When it comes to the data benefits, beyond the allotted daily data, the speed will drop to 40kbps as the Reliance Jio or Airtel prepaid plans. However, it will still be unlimited data only.

    BSNL competes with Jio

    It won't be an exaggeration to say that BSNL is trying to compete with Reliance Jio with the increased data benefits. Recently, Reliance Jio started offering double data benefits for a wide range of its plans. This double data benefit is valid from June 12 to June 30. However, the difference is that Jio offers 4G data speeds while BSNL users can enjoy only 3G data.

    If you are a BSNL prepaid subscriber, you can avail the benefits of the newly announced offer starting from June 18. You can recharge your number with any of the above-mentioned prepaid plans either from the BSNL website or any other recharge portal.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 15:01 [IST]
