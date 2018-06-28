Bharti Airtel offers highest 4G mobile download speeds in Delhi-NCR: TRAI

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has recorded highest 4G mobile download speed of 8.9Mbps in Delhi-NCR region while Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio at 7.3Mbps and Vodafone came third with 4.9Mbps.

The report reveals that Vodafone has the maximum upload speed with 5.8 Mbps, followed by Jio at 2.1Mbps, and Airtel recorded only 2.0Mbps in Delhi -NCR.

TRAI conducted Independent Drive Tests (IDT) through its appointed in Delhi License service area including Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

For 3G public sector telecom firm, MTNL has managed to get top spot with 3.7Mbps, while Sunil Mittal led Airtel recorded 3.3Mbps, Vodafone 3G at 2.3Mbps and Idea saw 2Mbps download speeds.

The report also said that most of the TSPs have met the 2 percent drop call rate of QoS benchmark (DCR percent) except Aircel and MTNL.

Most of the TSPs have met the 95 percent call set up the success rate of QoS benchmark (DCR percent).

TRAI further informed that in data measurement the maximum download throughput has been achieved by MTNL for 3G services and Airtel for 4G services.

For the unware OpenSignal, a coverage mapping firm in its report also said that Bharti Airtel managed to garner top network in terms of providing 3G and 4G speed, while Jio remained the closest contender in overall speed due to its high level of 4G access.

Airtel held onto our 3G and 4G speed awards since OpenSignal's last report, and it wrested our overall speed award away from Jio, locking down the top spot in all three of our speed categories," data said.

However, Jio continued to dominate our 4G availability metric as our testers were able to access an LTE signal 96.4 percent of the time and such a score is exceptional, reflecting its commitment to building out a 4G-only network without 3G mobile data services to fall back on, mapping firm said.

The data also revealed that Indian operators are still focused on growing LTE's reach rather than injecting more speed into their 4G services.