Bharti Airtel partners with Amazon; offers 4G smartphones at Rs 3,999

With an aim to counter JioPhone, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced its strategic partnership with Amazon, under which customers can buy 4G smartphones at an affordable price starting at Rs 3,399.

As a part of the partnership, customers will get a total cash-back of Rs.2,600 on over 65 4G smartphones from brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honour, LG, Lenovo, and Moto amongst others.

In addition to that, customers will get Rs. 2,000 cash-back from Airtel over three years. Customers will further get cash-back of Rs. 600 on Airtel recharges of Rs. 169 on Amazon.in.

"We will continue to deliver greater value to our customers and stride towards empowering every Indian to fulfill their dream of owning a smartphone and getting onto the digital superhighway," Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to join hands with partners to create an 'open ecosystem' of affordable 4G smartphones and bring them to market for virtually the price of a feature phone under its 'Mera Phela 4G Smartphone' program.

"In line with our focus on customers, this offer will be available on all Amazon Exclusive smartphones for a select period on Amazon.in," Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India.

Steps to claim Rs 2,600

1 Customers can view the complete device list on offer under the partnership here: https://www.amazon.in/airtelmps.

2. Airtel recharges worth Rs. 3500 must be done within the first 18 months of the device purchase to claim a first refund installment of Rs. 500.

3. Recharges of another Rs. 3500 must be done over the next 18 months to claim the second refund installment of Rs. 1500 to avail a total cashback of Rs. 2000 from Airtel.

4. To enjoy the additional cashback of Rs. 600 from Amazon, customers will have to make 24 Airtel recharges of Rs. 169 via https://www.amazon.in/hfc/mobileRecharge. The Rs. 600 will be given as cash back of Rs. 25 onto customer's Amazon Pay balance every month for a period of 24months.

5. The Rs. 169 recharge will offer unlimited voice calls (STD + Local) and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

The ownership of the 4G smartphones bought under the offer is full with the customer and there is no need to return the device to Airtel or Amazon India at any point to claim the cash benefit.