Airtel up against BSNL and Reliance Jio: Introduces new FUP policy

Bharti Airtel has now started offering a truly unlimited data experience on its prepaid packs to take on BSNL and Reliance Jio. The prepaid packs start from Rs 199. the new update brings 128kbps of speed after the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) get exhausted. On the other hand, BSNL is already offering 128kbps of data speed. Meanwhile, Jio has recently reduced the speed from 128Kbps to 64Kbps by exceeding the unlimited data limits.

Back in March, Airtel introduced its Rs 995 pack, which was one of the first prepaid pack offer the truly unlimited experience for voice calls. Basically, Airtel's unlimited prepaid combo plan comes with a daily data cap. Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB of data per day if a subscriber consumer the per day data limit, they have to wait for their next day data limit or they have to recharge a separate data pack.

Now Airtel has decided to offer data at 128Kbps speed even after the daily limit got exhausted, like the one Jio and BSNL are offering. 128Kbps won't be a high-speed data offering but it keeps the work done. Users will be able to send and receive messages on WhatsApp.

The trend was started by Reliance Jio when it launched its per day data benefit plans it has introduced the post FUP speed of 128Kbps, but later it has reduced the speed. On the other hand, BSNL is offering the same 128 Kbps after FUP speed with some of its prepaid plans.

The unlimited experience data with 128Kbps speed is only valid for the packs which offer daily data limits. This clearly means that recharging with a data-only pack or a usual unlimited pack that offers a certain amount of data on a monthly basis will not give the advantage of 128Kbps post Fup speed.

In case if you don't know then here are the Airtel's unlimited prepaid combo plans of Rs 199, Rs 249, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 499, Rs 509 and so on are eligible for the after FUP speed of 128 Kbps.

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular are yet to implement the post FUP speed on their prepaid plans, but we can expect that both the company will not lose the race soon and made a come back with this offering too.

