Bharti Airtel partners with Amazon Pay: Offers Gift Card worth Rs. 51

As a part of its 23rd-anniversary celebrations, India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is giving a gift to its smartphone customers in partnership with Amazon Pay.

Under this partnership both prepaid and postpaid customers will receive a special Amazon Pay digital Gift Card worth Rs 51.

This Gift Card can be loaded as Amazon Pay Balance and can be used for mobile recharges, bill payments or shopping across Amazon India's extensive catalog. This can also be used across partner merchants of Amazon Pay, Airtel said.

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer - Bharti Airtel said: "Our heartfelt thanks to our customers for partnering with us on this 23-year journey to make us India's leading smartphone network. We are delighted to partner with Amazon Pay for this celebration with our customers. Online shopping is very popular among customers with smartphones. With great data experience on India's fastest network, our customers can now enjoy the added value of recharges and bill payments along with shopping on a wide range of offerings/deals from Amazon."

Moreover, this digital gift card will also be available to customers who opt for Airtel Prepaid bundled packs of Rs 100 or more over the next 30 days or upgrade to any Infinity Postpaid plan.

Customers can avail this digital gift card through My Airtel app.

Customers simply need to download MyAirtel app from Play store (Android) or App Store (iOS). Customers need to click on the "Airtel Thanks" banner inside MyAirtel app to activate the gift card.

Shariq Plasticwala, Director- Amazon Pay India Private Ltd said, "We are excited to partner with Airtel in this celebration. We understand our customers' needs and continuously seek to enhance their payment experience across platforms they frequently use. With this gift card, Airtel customers can now do their prepaid mobile recharge, pay bills or shop on Amazon.in."

Airtel also offers benefits with its range of bundled recharges. These include high-speed data and unlimited calling including free national roaming. Airtel Infinity postpaid plans offer a large monthly quota of data with rollover facility, unlimited calling with free national roaming, one year Amazon Prime membership plus a free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.