Bharti Airtel plans to roll out 6000 mobile sites by September 2018 in HP

Over 54 percent of all RCom customers and over 59 percent of all Aircel customers in HP ported to Airtel

    Telecommunication service provider Bharti Airtel said that it had crossed the 35 lakh customers' mark in Himachal Pradesh.

    Bharti Airtel plans to roll out 6000 mobile sites by September 2018

    The company also announced network expansion drive to further scale up its high-speed data services across the state- aims to roll out over 6000 mobile sites by H1 of FY 18-19 to considerably enhance the network experience for its customers by taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas.

    Manu Sood, Hub CEO -Upper North, Bharti Airtel said: "We remain committed to providing best-in-class services to our customers and lead the market with exciting innovation. As the market gets ready for the next wave of growth, we are expanding our telecom networks wider and deeper across the region and contribute to the Government's 'Digital India' vision."

    In a recent development, over 54 percent of all RCom customers and over 59 percent of all Aircel customers in HP ported to Airtel.

    With a special focus on Himachal Pradesh, by first half (H1) of Financial Year 2018-19, Airtel plans to add 2800 more 4G locations and this expansion shall be extensively backed by making 4G services to reach some of the toughest locations of the state.

    To step up network capacity and taking services deeper into rural and unconnected areas, Airtel plans to roll out 5 new mobile sites per day across the state in H1 of FY 2018-19, as part of its network transformation program 'Project Leap', the telco informed

    With this planned rollout, the number of Airtel's mobile sites across HP will go up by 19 percent to 6000 by H1 of FY 18-19 and considerably enhance the network experience for customers

    Airtel also plans to deploy over 850 km of fresh optic fiber in the region. The addition of fresh fiber capacity will support the growth of high-speed data services in the region

    Airtel was the first operator to launch 4G services in the state, the telco claims.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
