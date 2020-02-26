TRAI Data: BSNL Adds More Customers Than Reliance Jio In December News oi-Priyanka Dua

In what seems like a big twist in the telecom industry, Reliance Jio that has been adding millions of customers every month is now behind BSNL in terms of adding users. This is the first time Reliance Jio only manages to get 82,308 mobile users in December, as against 9.1 million customers in November.

On the other hand, the state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited added 4.2 lakh customers during the same month. While, Vodafone lost 3.6 million customers and Airtel lost 11,000 users in December 2019.

The private telecom operators (Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea) are losing customers due to the tariff hike. The operators have increased prices by 14to 33 percent, and it is expected that there will be another round of price hike in a couple of days. So, there are chances that those operators will lose more customers in the coming days. At present, Jio has 370 million customers, Airtel has 283.04 million users, and Vodafone-Idea reported 304 million customers in December 2019.

On market share front, Reliance Jio garnered 32.14 percent till December; Airtel manages to garner 28.43 percent. Whereas Vodafone-Idea receives 28.89 percent share, TRAI data reveals. Overall, the data said that mobile subscribers fell by 3.2 percent in December 2019.

However, Reliance Jio is still leading the sector with 370 million customers. Besides, the telco has reduced the validity of one of its plans. The Rs. 1,299 prepaid plan is now available for only 336 days instead of 365 days. The plan ships 24GB of 4G data, unlimited calling, and 12,000 minutes for calling to other networks. This plan includes 3600 messages for the entire period. The plan also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as Jio News, JioNews, and JioCinema. The operator has discontinued one of its prepaid plans.

