How To Get 168GB Data From BSNL News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new plan in India. The Rs. 318 is currently available in Telangana and Karnataka circles. The newly launched plans come with 84 days.

Notably, this plan from the BSNL only offers data. However, there is no calling and message benefits with this plan, reports TelecomTalk. The plan ships 2GB data per day. This means users will get 168GB data for the 84 days. However, the speed will be reduced to 40Kbps once the given data is overs. This plan somehow similar to Rs. 198 plan, which ships 2GB data per day for 54 days. Besides, there is a plan of Rs. 98 that also provides 2GB data for 24 days. This plan ships Eros Now subscription.

The BSNL is very active in terms or revising its plans. The telco has recently launched Rs. 548 recharge pack that offers 5GB data per day for 90 days. Meanwhile, BSNL is planning to launch its 4G services in all circles this year. In fact, the company is offering its 4G services in many circles. Especially, the company is targetting its Kerala customers, as the company is serving more than 10 crore users in that circle."BSNL has been allotted 4G spectrum from April 1 and 4G technology would be fully implemented within 19 months," Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre earlier said in parliament.

At present, the telco is providing its 4G services in 20 circles such as Andhra Pradesh, Kolkata, Kerala, Telangana, and Maharashtra. It is worth mentioning, that users will get 4G services Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circle. In fact, the company is offering 10GB plans with its recently launched 4G plans, which is a big thing as none of the private player are providing that much data.

