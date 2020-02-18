When Will BSNL Launch Its 4G Services In All Circles?

BSNL To Get 4G Spectrum From April 1

As part of its revival package, the government will provide the whole spectrum on April 1, 2020. After that, the operator will roll out its services in the rest of the circles.

"BSNL has been allotted 4G spectrum from April 1 and 4G technology would be fully implemented within 19 months," Minister of State for Telecom Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre said in parliament. Under its revival package, the government has also asked employees to take VRS, and so far 90,000 have opted for the same. In fact, the Department of Telecom has approved the merger between both public sector entities (MTNL and BSNL).

Where BSNL Is Offering Its 4G Plans

The company is offering its services in 20 circles. However, all users are not getting BSNL 4G services. Currently, the operator is offering its 4G services in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kolkata, Kerala, and Maharashtra. These services are also available in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu circle.

To get this service, you have to be in these circles and eligible for the plans that the company is offering. You have to buy a new 4G SIM too. Kerala is one of the biggest circles of the company, as it has more than 10 crore customers there. And, to provide 4G services in these circles, BSNL is shutting down its 3G services.

BSNL Offering 10GB 4G Data Per Day With Its Plans

The company has recently launched two plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236. The first plan of Rs. 96 is valid for 28 days, and it offers 10GB data per day. However, this plan is not offering any calling and messages benefit whereas, the other plan is offering 10GB data for 84 days. These newly launched plans are only targeting data-oriented users and the data the company is offering quite more than Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.