BSNL Expands Wi-Fi Hotspot Zones: Here's The List

BSNL and Airtel are two telecom operators that are offering Wi-Fi Hotspots in the country. Initially, this service was available to limited places. However, BSNL has added new locations under this Wi-Fi Hotspot scheme. The telecom operator has now launched this service in the Telangana circle.

The services were initially launched Varanasi, and now it has crossed 49,517 Hotspots across India. The operator will install 382 Hotspots in Telangana. Under this service, the operator is offering speed up to 20 Mbps speed. In addition, users will get 30 minutes for free Wi-Fi in almost all locations in the country.

BSNL Wi-Fi In Hyderabad: Details

The telecom operator has launched these services at Green Grace gated community in Hyderabad. The government-owned operator has introduced five vouchers in Hyderabad. The vouchers are available at Rs. 9, Rs. 19, Rs. 39, Rs. 59, and Rs. 69.

The base plan is available at Rs. 9, where it is offering 1GB data for only one day, while Rs. 19 ships 3GB data, and Rs. 39 provides 7GB of data, respectively for three days and seven days. Similarly, Rs. 59 and Rs. 69 are offering 15GB data and 30GB data for 15 days and 30 days. Additionally, these services are available on Paytm. This means users can purchase Wi-Fi Hotspot services via Paytm.

How Paytm And BSNL Wi-Fi Service Works

If you are a Paytm user and you are under the BSNL Wi-Fi Hotspot zone, then you will receive notification from the former, So that users can connect with Wi-Fi. After that, the user can choose plans from the Paytm, and it is done. Also, this feature allows you to check the data consumption, and it comes with data roaming.

The operator offers 4G Wi-Fi Hotspots in all Cafe, Lounges, Malls, IT Parks, Resorts, Hospitals, and many more. The speed has been segregated 2/4/ 10 Mbps. All operators have started offering different internet plans to remain attractive. The companies have set up Wi-Fi zones under the Digital India program so that they can offer data to all. This seems a really good move by the operators. However, Jio is yet to introduce its services in this space. After that, we can expect some competition in this space too. Currently, BSNL and Airtel are enjoying this segment.

