BSNL extends 2.21 GB free daily data offer till June 30: Report

The State-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its 2.21 GB free daily data for GSM prepaid mobile subscribers offer until June 30, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report Rs. 186 prepaid plan which used to provide 1 GB is now offering 3.21GB data daily. Similarly Rs.485 and Rs. 666 plans now offer 3.71GB of daily data which offer 1.5GB of daily data earlier.

Lastly Rs. 1,699 is now providing 4.21GB data which used to offer 2 GB earlier. However, there is a catch as this plan is only valid in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

The report also reveals that this offer is also applicable on selected plans like STV 187, STV 349, STV 399 and STV 447.

BSNL has also revised its three prepaid vouchers in which the company is now providing 25 times data with STV35. Under this new revision user will get 5GB data to subscribers for a period of 5 days, instead of 200MB data earlier.

Another plan is STV53 for Rs. 53 is now offering 8GB data instead of 250 MB data for 21 days. However, the validity has been decreased as this plan is only available for 14 days now.

Lastly, the STV 395 is now offering unlimited calling, 2GB data per day for 71 days, and once the speed gets over user will get speed to 80 Kbps.

There is no doubt that BSNL has is sitting on a huge debt and there are many reports which say the telco is likely to reduce the retirement age of its employees after the elections and it is expected that the company will save a total of Rs.13,895 crore on the wage bill over the next six years.